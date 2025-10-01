Company Directory
Illumio
Illumio Software Engineer Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package at Illumio totals $203K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Illumio's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Illumio
Machine Learning Engineer
Sunnyvale, CA
Total per annum
$203K
Level
L2
Base salary
$170K
Stock (/yr)
$18K
Bonus
$15K
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
4 Years
What are the career levels at Illumio?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Illumio, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

Самый высокий пакет вознаграждения для Software Engineer в Illumio in San Francisco Bay Area составляет $283,500 годовой общей компенсации. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Illumio для позиции Software Engineer in San Francisco Bay Area составляет $210,000.

