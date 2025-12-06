Company Directory
Illumina
Illumina Hardware Engineer Salaries

Hardware Engineer compensation in United States at Illumina ranges from $190K per year for P4 to $240K per year for P5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $184K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Illumina's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/6/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
Entry Hardware Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
Intermediate Hardware Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
Senior Hardware Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P4
Staff Hardware Engineer
$190K
$149K
$27K
$14.5K
Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Illumina, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Illumina in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $239,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Illumina for the Hardware Engineer role in United States is $183,700.

