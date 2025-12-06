Company Directory
Illumina
Illumina Data Science Manager Salaries

The median Data Science Manager compensation in United States package at Illumina totals $260K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Illumina's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/6/2025

Median Package
company icon
Illumina
Director
San Francisco, CA
Total per annum
$260K
Level
-
Base salary
$260K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
6 Years
Years' experience
10 Years
What are the career levels at Illumina?
Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Illumina, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Science Manager at Illumina in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $317,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Illumina for the Data Science Manager role in United States is $260,000.

