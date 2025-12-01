Company Directory
IGM Financial
IGM Financial Corporate Development Salaries

The average Corporate Development total compensation at IGM Financial ranges from CA$162K to CA$221K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for IGM Financial's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

$126K - $150K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
$117K$126K$150K$160K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at IGM Financial?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Corporate Development at IGM Financial sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$221,138. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IGM Financial for the Corporate Development role is CA$161,527.

Other Resources

