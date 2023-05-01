Company Directory
ICON Salaries

ICON's salary ranges from $94,097 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in United Kingdom at the low-end to $173,400 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ICON. Last updated: 10/17/2025

Controls Engineer
$136K
Data Scientist
$119K
Mechanical Engineer
$129K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Product Designer
$119K
Product Manager
$173K
Project Manager
$94.1K
Software Engineer
$114K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ICON is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $173,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ICON is $119,400.

