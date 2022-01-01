iCIMS Salaries

Company Directory
iCIMS's salary ranges from $79,600 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $178,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of iCIMS. Last updated: 10/17/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $106K
Senior Software Engineer $125K
Principal Software Engineer $178K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
Median $110K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $160K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Data Scientist
$102K
Product Manager
$130K
Recruiter
$79.6K
Technical Program Manager
$153K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at iCIMS is Software Engineer at the Principal Software Engineer level with a yearly total compensation of $178,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at iCIMS is $124,950.

