The average Hardware Engineer total compensation in United States at Hurco Companies ranges from $60.8K to $86.3K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Hurco Companies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/7/2025

Average Total Compensation

$69K - $81.8K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$60.8K$69K$81.8K$86.3K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Hurco Companies?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Hurco Companies in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $86,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hurco Companies for the Hardware Engineer role in United States is $60,750.

