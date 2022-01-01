Company Directory
Huntington National Bank
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Huntington National Bank Salaries

Huntington National Bank's salary ranges from $64,675 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $200,400 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Huntington National Bank. Last updated: 9/4/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $91.5K

Backend Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $105K
Product Designer
Median $138K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
56 23
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $128K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $200K
Business Analyst
$89.6K
Data Analyst
$64.7K
Financial Analyst
$88.6K
Management Consultant
$129K
Product Manager
$137K
Project Manager
$73K
Sales
$194K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$166K
Solution Architect
$139K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Huntington National Bank is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $200,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Huntington National Bank is $128,183.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Huntington National Bank

Related Companies

  • JPMorgan Chase
  • Bank of America
  • Comerica
  • BOK Financial
  • First Financial Bank
  • See all companies →

Other Resources