Company Directory
Houzz
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Software Engineer Level

L3

Levels at Houzz

Compare Levels
  1. L3Software Engineer I
  2. L4Software Engineer II
  3. L5Senior Software Engineer
    4. Show 3 More Levels
Average Annual Total Compensation
NT$47,838
Base Salary
NT$1,422,630
Share Grant ()
NT$54,341
Bonus
NT$44,134

NT$5.09M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Houzz

Related Companies

  • Jane
  • Bankers Healthcare Group
  • Tradesy
  • BARK
  • Vanguard
  • See all companies →

Other Resources