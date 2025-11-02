Company Directory
Houston Methodist
Houston Methodist Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in United States package at Houston Methodist totals $53K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Houston Methodist's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Houston Methodist
Data Scientist
Houston, TX
Total per annum
$53K
Level
-
Base salary
$53K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
5 Years
Years' experience
5 Years
What are the career levels at Houston Methodist?
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Houston Methodist in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $101,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Houston Methodist for the Data Scientist role in United States is $53,000.

