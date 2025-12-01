Company Directory
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Business Analyst Salaries

The average Business Analyst total compensation in United States at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt ranges from $94K to $137K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/1/2025

$108K - $123K
United States
$94K$108K$123K$137K
What are the career levels at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $136,880. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt for the Business Analyst role in United States is $93,960.

