The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States package at Hotel Engine totals $225K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Hotel Engine's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Hotel Engine
Software Engineering Manager
Denver, CO
Total per annum
$225K
Level
M2
Base salary
$205K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$20K
Years at company
4 Years
Years' experience
10 Years
The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Hotel Engine in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $298,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hotel Engine for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $220,000.

