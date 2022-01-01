Company Directory
Hiretual Salaries

Hiretual's salary ranges from $50,250 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in China at the low-end to $129,350 for a Product Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hiretual. Last updated: 9/5/2025

$160K

Business Development
$114K
Product Designer
$129K
Product Manager
$111K

Software Engineer
$50.3K
The highest paying role reported at Hiretual is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $129,350. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hiretual is $112,434.

