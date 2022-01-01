Company Directory
Hired
Hired Salaries

Hired's salary ranges from $115,575 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $447,750 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hired. Last updated: 9/5/2025

$160K

Marketing
Median $139K
Software Engineer
Median $170K
Data Analyst
$116K

Data Science Manager
$201K
Data Scientist
$172K
Product Manager
$448K
Sales
$149K
Software Engineering Manager
$201K
FAQ

Hired에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 프로덕트 매니저 at the Common Range Average level이며 연간 총 보상은 $447,750입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Hired에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $171,240입니다.

