Hipcamp Salaries

Hipcamp's salary ranges from $168,504 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $907,515 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hipcamp. Last updated: 9/5/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $170K
Business Analyst
$177K
Data Scientist
$175K

Human Resources
$366K
Product Designer
$169K
Product Manager
$212K
Software Engineering Manager
$908K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Hipcamp is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $907,515. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hipcamp is $176,880.

