Highwire Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Highwire totals $164K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Highwire's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Highwire
Software Engineer
Boise, ID
Total per annum
$164K
Level
Senior
Base salary
$141K
Stock (/yr)
$3.9K
Bonus
$20K
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
5 Years
What are the career levels at Highwire?

$160K

FAQ

Highwire şirketindeki in United States Software Engineer pozisyonu için bildirilen en yüksek maaş paketi, yıllık toplam $207,500 tazminatta yer almaktadır. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Highwire şirketinde Software Engineer rolü in United States için bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $152,125 tutarındadır.

