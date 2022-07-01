HG Insights Salaries

Company Directory
HG Insights's salary ranges from $99,500 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $231,150 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of HG Insights. Last updated: 9/10/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $134K
Product Designer
$99.5K
Product Manager
$181K

Software Engineering Manager
$231K
FAQ

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes HG Insights on Tarkvaraarenduse Juht at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $231,150. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte HG Insights keskmine aastane kogutasu on $157,650.

