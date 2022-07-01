Company Directory
Heyday
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Heyday Salaries

Heyday's salary ranges from $56,511 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in India at the low-end to $201,000 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Heyday. Last updated: 9/10/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Business Operations
$136K
Business Analyst
$197K
Data Scientist
$56.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

66 10
66 10
Product Manager
$184K
Recruiter
$191K
Software Engineer
$201K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Heyday is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Heyday is $187,275.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Heyday

Related Companies

  • Tempo
  • Healthcare Bluebook
  • Mountainside Fitness
  • Hero
  • Dialogue
  • See all companies →

Other Resources