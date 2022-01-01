Hexaware Technologies Salaries

Company Directory
Hexaware Technologies
Hexaware Technologies's salary ranges from $3,616 in total compensation per year for a Accountant in India at the low-end to $273,625 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hexaware Technologies. Last updated: 9/10/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $7.2K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Solution Architect
Median $122K
Accountant
$3.6K

Business Operations
$5.3K
Business Analyst
$7.3K
Customer Service
$5.4K
Data Analyst
$21.8K
Data Scientist
$10.1K
Financial Analyst
$15.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$79.7K
Marketing
$7.5K
Product Manager
$98.5K
Project Manager
$121K
Software Engineering Manager
$31.3K
Technical Program Manager
$274K
FAQ

Hexaware Technologies薪资最高的职位是技术项目经理 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$273,625。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Hexaware Technologies的年度总薪酬中位数为$15,635。

