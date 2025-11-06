HERE Technologies Software Engineer Salaries in United States

Software Engineer compensation in United States at HERE Technologies ranges from $110K per year for L5 to $212K per year for L10. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $120K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for HERE Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L5 Software Engineer I ( Entry Level ) $110K $90K $20K $0 L6 Software Engineer II $109K $105K $0 $4.1K L7 Senior Engineer $124K $118K $2K $3.6K L8 Lead Engineer $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- View 2 More Levels

