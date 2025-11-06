HERE Technologies Software Engineer Salaries in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Software Engineer compensation in Mumbai Metropolitan Region at HERE Technologies ranges from ₹3.67M per year for L5 to ₹5.76M per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in Mumbai Metropolitan Region package totals ₹2.48M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for HERE Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L5 Software Engineer I ( Entry Level ) ₹3.67M ₹3.67M ₹0 ₹0 L6 Software Engineer II ₹1.63M ₹1.6M ₹0 ₹28.8K L7 Senior Engineer ₹2.26M ₹2.2M ₹0 ₹61K L8 Lead Engineer ₹3.78M ₹3.48M ₹35.5K ₹259K View 2 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

