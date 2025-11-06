Software Engineer compensation in Krakow Metropolitan Area at HERE Technologies totals PLN 165K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in Krakow Metropolitan Area package totals PLN 201K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for HERE Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L5
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L6
PLN 165K
PLN 157K
PLN 0
PLN 7.6K
L7
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L8
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
