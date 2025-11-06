Company Directory
HERE Technologies
HERE Technologies Software Engineer Salaries in Krakow Metropolitan Area

Software Engineer compensation in Krakow Metropolitan Area at HERE Technologies totals PLN 165K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in Krakow Metropolitan Area package totals PLN 201K.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L5
Software Engineer I(Entry Level)
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L6
Software Engineer II
PLN 165K
PLN 157K
PLN 0
PLN 7.6K
L7
Senior Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L8
Lead Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Block logo
+PLN 217K
Robinhood logo
+PLN 332K
Stripe logo
+PLN 74.7K
Datadog logo
+PLN 131K
Verily logo
+PLN 82.1K
Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

What are the career levels at HERE Technologies?

Backend Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at HERE Technologies in Krakow Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 323,736. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HERE Technologies for the Software Engineer role in Krakow Metropolitan Area is PLN 185,964.

