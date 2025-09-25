Software Engineer compensation in India at HERE Technologies ranges from ₹3.69M per year for L5 to ₹5.61M per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.2M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for HERE Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L5
₹3.69M
₹3.69M
₹0
₹0
L6
₹1.68M
₹1.65M
₹0
₹26.3K
L7
₹2.43M
₹2.34M
₹0
₹94.2K
L8
₹3.76M
₹3.49M
₹10.9K
₹261K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
