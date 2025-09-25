Company Directory
HERE Technologies
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

HERE Technologies Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at HERE Technologies ranges from ₹3.69M per year for L5 to ₹5.61M per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.2M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for HERE Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/25/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L5
Software Engineer I(Entry Level)
₹3.69M
₹3.69M
₹0
₹0
L6
Software Engineer II
₹1.68M
₹1.65M
₹0
₹26.3K
L7
Senior Engineer
₹2.43M
₹2.34M
₹0
₹94.2K
L8
Lead Engineer
₹3.76M
₹3.49M
₹10.9K
₹261K
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

₹13.94M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute
What are the career levels at HERE Technologies?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

FAQ

Kõrgeima palgaga Software Engineer ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes HERE Technologies in India on aastase kogutasuga ₹5,606,004. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte HERE Technologies Software Engineer ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in India on ₹2,127,826.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for HERE Technologies

Related Companies

  • Applied Systems
  • Lucidworks
  • Pax8
  • Emtec
  • Myers-Holum
  • See all companies →

Other Resources