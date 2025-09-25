HERE Technologies Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at HERE Technologies ranges from ₹3.69M per year for L5 to ₹5.61M per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.2M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for HERE Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/25/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L5 Software Engineer I ( Entry Level ) ₹3.69M ₹3.69M ₹0 ₹0 L6 Software Engineer II ₹1.68M ₹1.65M ₹0 ₹26.3K L7 Senior Engineer ₹2.43M ₹2.34M ₹0 ₹94.2K L8 Lead Engineer ₹3.76M ₹3.49M ₹10.9K ₹261K View 2 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

