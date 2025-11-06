HERE Technologies Data Scientist Salaries in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Data Scientist compensation in Mumbai Metropolitan Region at HERE Technologies ranges from ₹3.89M per year for L5 to ₹1.64M per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in Mumbai Metropolitan Region package totals ₹2.24M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for HERE Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L5 ₹3.89M ₹3.89M ₹0 ₹0 L6 ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- L7 ₹1.64M ₹1.64M ₹0 ₹0 L8 ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- View 6 More Levels

+ ₹5.01M + ₹7.69M + ₹1.73M + ₹3.02M + ₹1.9M Don't get lowballed

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( INR ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Get notified of new salaries Export DataView Open Jobs

HR / Recruiting? Create an interactive offer

Contribute

What's the vesting schedule at HERE Technologies ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers . You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.