HERE Technologies Data Scientist Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in India at HERE Technologies ranges from ₹3.93M per year for L5 to ₹1.66M per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.26M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for HERE Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/25/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L5
₹3.93M
₹3.93M
₹0
₹0
L6
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L7
₹1.66M
₹1.66M
₹0
₹0
L8
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹13.94M

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

HERE Technologies in India의 Data Scientist에 대해 보고된 최고 급여 패키지는 연간 총 보상 ₹18,049,317입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
HERE Technologies의 Data Scientist 직무 in India에 대해 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 ₹2,113,526입니다.

