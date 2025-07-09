Company Directory
Herbalife
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Herbalife Salaries

Herbalife's salary ranges from $17,966 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in Mexico at the low-end to $240,790 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Herbalife. Last updated: 10/21/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Software Engineer
Median $140K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Analyst
$18K
Product Designer
$129K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
Product Manager
$241K
Software Engineering Manager
$169K
Solution Architect
$92.3K
Technical Program Manager
$168K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Herbalife is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $240,790. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Herbalife is $140,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Herbalife

Related Companies

  • SoFi
  • Coinbase
  • Netflix
  • DoorDash
  • Apple
  • See all companies →

Other Resources