Hepsiburada Salaries

Hepsiburada's salary ranges from $21,561 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $71,935 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hepsiburada. Last updated: 9/14/2025

Software Engineer
Median $33K
Data Scientist
$21.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$71.9K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Hepsiburada is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $71,935. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hepsiburada is $33,000.

