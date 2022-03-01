Company Directory
Henry Ford Health System
Henry Ford Health System Salaries

Henry Ford Health System's salary ranges from $94,554 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $169,150 for a Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Henry Ford Health System. Last updated: 9/14/2025

Software Engineer
Median $100K
Data Scientist
$94.6K
Program Manager
$169K

The highest paying role reported at Henry Ford Health System is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $169,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Henry Ford Health System is $100,000.

