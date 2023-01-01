Helsing Salaries

Company Directory
Helsing's salary ranges from $166,892 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Germany at the low-end to $254,285 for a Program Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Helsing. Last updated: 9/14/2025

Software Engineer
Median $167K
Product Manager
$225K
Program Manager
$254K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Helsing, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

