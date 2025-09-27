Company Directory
Helm
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Helm Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Canada package at Helm totals CA$60.6K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Helm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/27/2025

Median Package
company icon
Helm
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Victoria, BC, Canada
Total per annum
CA$60.6K
Level
L2
Base salary
CA$60.6K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
5 Years
What are the career levels at Helm?

CA$226K

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

FAQ

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Helm

Other Resources