Company Directory
Hearth
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Hearth that may be helpful for others (e.g. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Hearth is a Fintech company helping home improvement contractors grow and manage their business. Our SaaS platform provides over 10,000 contractors the financial tools they need to close more business, including financing solutions, invoicing, payment collections, insurance products, all in one, modern system designed specifically for the home improvement industry. Backed by 8VC, Founders Fund, and other prominent leaders in Silicon Valley, Hearth has raised over $50M and is one of the fastest growing companies in the home improvement space.

    http://www.gethearth.com
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    150
    Number of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Hearth

    Related Companies

    • Databricks
    • Microsoft
    • Amazon
    • Netflix
    • SoFi
    • See all companies →

    Other Resources