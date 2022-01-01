Company Directory
Health Catalyst
Health Catalyst Salaries

Health Catalyst's salary ranges from $63,680 in total compensation per year for a Technical Program Manager at the low-end to $182,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Health Catalyst. Last updated: 11/17/2025

Software Engineer
Median $128K
Product Manager
Median $143K
Data Scientist
Median $126K

Business Analyst
$83.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$82.3K
Marketing
$108K
Project Manager
Median $120K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $182K
Technical Program Manager
$63.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Health Catalyst is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $182,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Health Catalyst is $120,000.

