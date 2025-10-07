Company Directory
HCSC
  • Greater Dallas Area

HCSC Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Dallas Area

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Dallas Area package at HCSC totals $80K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for HCSC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025

Median Package
HCSC
Software Engineer
Dallas, TX
Total per annum
$80K
Level
L2
Base salary
$80K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years' experience
2 Years
What are the career levels at HCSC?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at HCSC in Greater Dallas Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $102,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HCSC for the Backend Software Engineer role in Greater Dallas Area is $80,000.

Other Resources