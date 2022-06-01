Company Directory
Hays
Hays Salaries

Hays's salary ranges from $12,902 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Canada at the low-end to $163,439 for a Software Engineering Manager in Mexico at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hays. Last updated: 9/3/2025

$160K

Sales
Median $118K
Administrative Assistant
$35.4K
Data Scientist
$91.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
Graphic Designer
$59.3K
Human Resources
$62.7K
Project Manager
$56.2K
Recruiter
$12.9K
Software Engineer
$42.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$163K
Solution Architect
$95.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Hays is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $163,439. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hays is $60,967.

