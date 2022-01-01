Company Directory
Hawk-Eye Innovations
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Hawk-Eye Innovations Salaries

Hawk-Eye Innovations's salary ranges from $69,650 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $199,000 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hawk-Eye Innovations. Last updated: 9/3/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $75.9K
Administrative Assistant
$69.7K
Product Designer
$199K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

55 23
55 23
Recruiter
$82.3K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Hawk-Eye Innovations is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $199,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hawk-Eye Innovations is $79,136.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Hawk-Eye Innovations

Related Companies

  • Roblox
  • Microsoft
  • Uber
  • Spotify
  • Databricks
  • See all companies →

Other Resources