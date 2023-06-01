Company Directory
Harvest Partners
Harvest Partners Salaries

Harvest Partners's salary ranges from $89,445 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $241,200 for a Copywriter at the high-end.

$160K

Copywriter
$241K
Human Resources
$166K
Management Consultant
$169K

Marketing
$157K
Product Manager
$89.4K
Programme Manager
$159K
Recruiter
$159K
Software Engineer
$189K
UX Researcher
$148K
The highest paying role reported at Harvest Partners is Copywriter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $241,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Harvest Partners is $158,790.

