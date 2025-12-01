Company Directory
Harvard University
Harvard University Postdoctoral Fellow Salaries

The median Postdoctoral Fellow compensation in United States package at Harvard University totals $76K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Harvard University's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/1/2025

Median Package
Harvard University
Postdoctoral Fellow
Cambridge, MA
Total per annum
$76K
Level
-
Base salary
$76K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
1 Year
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Postdoctoral Fellow at Harvard University in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $96,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Harvard University for the Postdoctoral Fellow role in United States is $76,000.

