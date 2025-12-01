Company Directory
Harvard University
Harvard University Biomedical Engineer Salaries

The median Biomedical Engineer compensation in United States package at Harvard University totals $42K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Harvard University's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/1/2025

Median Package
Harvard University
PhD Student
Boston, MA
Total per annum
$42K
Level
L3
Base salary
$42K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
5 Years
Years' experience
6 Years
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Biomedical Engineer at Harvard University in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $110,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Harvard University for the Biomedical Engineer role in United States is $58,000.

