Company Directory
Happiest Minds
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Data Engineer

  • India

Happiest Minds Data Engineer Salaries in India

The median Data Engineer compensation in India package at Happiest Minds totals ₹830K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Happiest Minds's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025

Median Package
company icon
Happiest Minds
Data Engineer
Noida, UP, India
Total per annum
₹830K
Level
C2
Base salary
₹830K
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
4 Years
What are the career levels at Happiest Minds?

₹13.98M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Engineer at Happiest Minds in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,905,978. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Happiest Minds for the Data Engineer role in India is ₹829,664.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Happiest Minds

Related Companies

  • Square
  • Intuit
  • Microsoft
  • Snap
  • Netflix
  • See all companies →

Other Resources