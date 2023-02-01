Change
← Company Directory
Happiest Minds
Overview
Salaries
Benefits
Jobs
New
Chat
Happiest Minds Benefits
Insurance, Health, & Wellness
Sabbatical
Life Insurance
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
Health Insurance
Disability Insurance
Vision Insurance
Dental Insurance
Maternity Leave
Paternity Leave
Employee Assistance Program
Remote Work
Other
Referral Bonus
Happiest Minds Perks & Benefits
Benefit
Description
Sabbatical
Offered by employer
Remote Work
Offered by employer
Unique Perk
Referral Bonus
Life Insurance
Offered by employer
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
Offered by employer
Health Insurance
Offered by employer
Disability Insurance
Offered by employer
Vision Insurance
Offered by employer
Dental Insurance
Offered by employer
Maternity Leave
Offered by employer
Paternity Leave
Offered by employer
Employee Assistance Program
Offered by employer
