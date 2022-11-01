Company Directory
Hamilton Health Sciences
Hamilton Health Sciences Salaries

Hamilton Health Sciences's salary ranges from $51,955 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect at the low-end to $62,326 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hamilton Health Sciences. Last updated: 10/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $62.3K
Business Analyst
$59.5K
Data Scientist
$61.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Solution Architect
$52K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Hamilton Health Sciences is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $62,326. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hamilton Health Sciences is $60,481.

