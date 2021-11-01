Company Directory
H-E-B
Work Here? Claim Your Company

H-E-B Salaries

H-E-B's salary ranges from $36,400 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $235,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of H-E-B. Last updated: 10/20/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Software Engineer
Software Engineer 1 $96.4K
Software Engineer 2 $139K
Senior Software Engineer $163K
Staff Software Engineer $214K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Customer Service
Median $36.4K
Product Designer
Median $89K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

63 25
63 25
Product Manager
Median $140K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $235K
UX Researcher
Median $99K
Business Analyst
Median $80.3K
Data Analyst
$128K
Data Scientist
Median $163K
Graphic Designer
$119K
Information Technologist (IT)
$132K
Recruiter
$121K
Sales
$63.9K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at H-E-B is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $235,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at H-E-B is $124,773.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for H-E-B

Related Companies

  • Giant Eagle
  • Columbia Distributing
  • 7-Eleven
  • Drizly
  • Mozilla
  • See all companies →

Other Resources