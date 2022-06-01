Company Directory
GXO
GXO Salaries

GXO's salary ranges from $10,322 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in India at the low-end to $419,588 for a Business Operations in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of GXO. Last updated: 11/25/2025

Business Operations
$420K
Business Analyst
$60.7K
Business Development
$94.9K

Data Analyst
$10.3K
Data Scientist
$68.6K
Financial Analyst
$126K
Information Technologist (IT)
$44.6K
Management Consultant
$90.5K
Mechanical Engineer
$94.5K
Product Manager
$119K
Programme Manager
$126K
Software Engineer
$99.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$139K
Technical Program Manager
$119K
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at GXO is Business Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $419,588. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GXO is $97,180.

