Software Engineer compensation in United States at Gusto ranges from $179K per year for L1 to $652K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $303K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Gusto's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$179K
$132K
$23.1K
$23.2K
L2
$188K
$145K
$38.5K
$4.6K
L3
$247K
$182K
$55.8K
$8.9K
L4
$323K
$233K
$86.3K
$3.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
20%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
20%
YR 3
20%
YR 4
20%
YR 5
At Gusto, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-YR (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-YR (1.67% monthly)
20% vests in the 3rd-YR (1.67% monthly)
20% vests in the 4th-YR (1.67% monthly)
20% vests in the 5th-YR (1.67% monthly)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Gusto, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
