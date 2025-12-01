Company Directory
Recruiter compensation in United States at Gusto totals $169K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $152K.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$169K
$169K
$0
$0
View 3 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
Options

At Gusto, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-YR (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-YR (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-YR (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-YR (1.67% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Gusto, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Gusto in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $252,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gusto for the Recruiter role in United States is $175,000.

Other Resources

