The average Financial Analyst total compensation in Turkey at Gusto ranges from TRY 972K to TRY 1.41M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Gusto's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

$27K - $31.3K
Turkey
Common Range
Possible Range
$23.8K$27K$31.3K$34.5K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
Options

At Gusto, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-YR (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-YR (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-YR (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-YR (1.67% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Gusto, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Gusto in Turkey sits at a yearly total compensation of TRY 1,410,493. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gusto for the Financial Analyst role in Turkey is TRY 971,936.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/gusto/salaries/financial-analyst.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.