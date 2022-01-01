Company Directory
Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software Salaries

Guidewire Software's salary ranges from $16,768 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in India at the low-end to $371,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Guidewire Software. Last updated: 10/19/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $143K
Senior Software Engineer $208K
Staff Software Engineer $286K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $256K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $371K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Solution Architect
Median $230K

Data Architect

Recruiter
Median $122K
Sales
Median $313K
Technical Program Manager
Median $204K
Accountant
$263K
Data Analyst
$16.8K
Information Technologist (IT)
$176K
Marketing
$231K
People Operations
$277K
Product Designer
$193K
Product Manager
$137K
Program Manager
$249K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$27.7K
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

24%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Guidewire Software, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 24% vests in the 4th-YR (6.00% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Guidewire Software is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $371,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Guidewire Software is $218,891.

