GSK
GSK Salaries

GSK's salary ranges from $6,733 in total compensation per year for a Sales in India at the low-end to $392,700 for a Project Manager in United States at the high-end.

Software Engineer
Median $177K
Data Scientist
Median $86.1K
Administrative Assistant
Biomedical Engineer
$169K
Business Operations Manager
$28.8K
Business Analyst
$28.2K
Controls Engineer
$91.3K
Customer Service
$36.1K
Data Science Manager
$60.3K
Financial Analyst
$65.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$59.7K
Management Consultant
$114K
Marketing
$248K
Marketing Operations
$75.9K
Product Designer
$55.4K
Product Manager
$60.5K
Programme Manager
$129K
Project Manager
$393K
Recruiter
$80.6K
Regulatory Affairs
$97.8K
Sales
$6.7K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$105K
Software Engineering Manager
$86.1K
Solution Architect
$161K
FAQs

Den högst betalande rollen som rapporterats på GSK är Projektledare at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total kompensation på $392,700. Detta inkluderar baslön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den medianårliga totala kompensationen som rapporterats på GSK är $83,329.

