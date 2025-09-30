Company Directory
Grid Dynamics
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Technical Program Manager

  • All Technical Program Manager Salaries

  • Greater Dallas Area

Grid Dynamics Technical Program Manager Salaries in Greater Dallas Area

Technical Program Manager compensation in Greater Dallas Area at Grid Dynamics totals $159K per year for T3. The median yearly compensation in Greater Dallas Area package totals $155K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Grid Dynamics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T1
Junior TPM
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T2
TPM
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T3
Senior TPM
$159K
$154K
$0
$5K
T4
Staff TPM
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Grid Dynamics, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Technical Program Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Technical Project Manager

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at Grid Dynamics in Greater Dallas Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $175,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Grid Dynamics for the Technical Program Manager role in Greater Dallas Area is $155,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Grid Dynamics

Related Companies

  • EPAM Systems
  • ThoughtWorks
  • Alight Solutions
  • Bentley Systems
  • ISG
  • See all companies →

Other Resources