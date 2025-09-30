Company Directory
Grid Dynamics
  • Wroclaw Metropolitan Area

Grid Dynamics Software Engineer Salaries in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area

Software Engineer compensation in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area at Grid Dynamics ranges from PLN 57.8K per year for T1 to PLN 230K per year for T3. The median yearly compensation in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area package totals PLN 152K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Grid Dynamics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T1
Junior Software Engineer(Entry Level)
PLN 57.8K
PLN 57.8K
PLN 0
PLN 0
T2
Software Engineer
PLN 204K
PLN 204K
PLN 0
PLN 0
T3
Senior Software Engineer
PLN 230K
PLN 230K
PLN 0
PLN 0
T4
Staff Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Grid Dynamics, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

DevOps Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Grid Dynamics in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 250,915. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Grid Dynamics for the Software Engineer role in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area is PLN 179,760.

